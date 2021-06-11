Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTB opened at $60.17 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.32.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Separately, Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

