Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.23% of Copa worth $42,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Copa by 29.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Copa by 19.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Copa by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

NYSE:CPA opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.47. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.