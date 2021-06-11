Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Copart posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $123.93 on Friday. Copart has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Copart by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after buying an additional 707,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after buying an additional 499,621 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

