CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 4,048 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 3.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.13% of Welltower worth $38,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Welltower by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,361,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,154,000 after purchasing an additional 621,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. 4,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

