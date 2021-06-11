CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for about 1.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of Kellogg worth $21,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,668 shares of company stock worth $27,129,035. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $65.02. 10,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,715. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.82. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

