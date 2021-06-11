CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $40.04. 289,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,701,137. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $224.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.