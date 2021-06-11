CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 15,885 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 328,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 99.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 19,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $57.12. 176,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,893,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.