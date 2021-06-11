CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 20,988 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Brookfield Property REIT comprises approximately 2.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 3.13% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $21,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the first quarter worth $2,674,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 483,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPYU traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,207. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

