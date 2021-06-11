CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 5,422 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 1.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $19,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,444. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.06.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

