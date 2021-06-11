CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 76,048 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,048 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $28,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. 39,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

