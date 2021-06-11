CORDA Investment Management LLC. Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $30,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,267,244. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.