CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $25.13 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,971 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.3% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

SBUX traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.61. 33,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.42. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 133.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

