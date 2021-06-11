CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $38.32 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $147.30. 67,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,242. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

