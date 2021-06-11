CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,321,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.68. The stock had a trading volume of 95,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,308. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $390.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.