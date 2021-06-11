CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 1,440 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $424.27. 69,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.49 and a 52-week high of $425.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

