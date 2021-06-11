CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 3,872 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,882 shares of company stock worth $3,833,173 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.82. 859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,611. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.17. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.