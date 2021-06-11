CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 8,336 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 246,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,446,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.23. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

