Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,563 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Core-Mark worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,769,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,823,000 after acquiring an additional 212,695 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 148,659 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.54. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. Core-Mark’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.