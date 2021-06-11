Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

CSOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $50.96. 239,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 489,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $6,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

