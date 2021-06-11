Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.14.
CSOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $50.96. 239,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $55.50.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 489,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $6,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
