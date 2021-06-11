Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.35 and last traded at $47.35. Approximately 2,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 260,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

