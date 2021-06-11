Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $62,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,147,000 after acquiring an additional 544,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $383.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

