Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 109.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,532 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 111.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.90. 50,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.