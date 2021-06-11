COTI (COTI) Market Capitalization Reaches $123.73 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $123.73 million and approximately $27.13 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00056640 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00160952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00191398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.78 or 0.01127419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,484.84 or 1.00069717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

