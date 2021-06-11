CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CPPCY remained flat at $$19.44 on Friday.

About CP ALL Public

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

