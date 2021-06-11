CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
CPPCY remained flat at $$19.44 on Friday.
About CP ALL Public
Read More: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.