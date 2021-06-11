CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.85. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 43,085 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $46.84 million, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth $66,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

