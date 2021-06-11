Cream Trading Up 142% Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 142% higher against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $48,907.36 and $31.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,349.21 or 0.99959810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00031564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00374201 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00445299 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00813389 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003534 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

