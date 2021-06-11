Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €55.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.48 ($60.56).

Shares of SHL opened at €47.58 ($55.98) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12-month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €46.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion and a PE ratio of 31.64.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

