Credit Suisse Group Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $30.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EPRT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

