Credit Suisse Group Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $30.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EPRT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.
Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
