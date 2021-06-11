Critical Analysis: MultiPlan (MPLN) versus Its Competitors

MultiPlan (NYSE: MPLN) is one of 204 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MultiPlan to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MultiPlan and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $937.76 million -$520.56 million -7.96 MultiPlan Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -186.74

MultiPlan’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan N/A -9.59% -3.59% MultiPlan Competitors -146.38% -11.56% 1.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of MultiPlan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MultiPlan and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 3 0 2.75 MultiPlan Competitors 1119 5729 10672 309 2.57

MultiPlan currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.70%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.73%. Given MultiPlan’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

MultiPlan beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, insurance bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

