Critical Analysis: VMware (NYSE:VMW) versus eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

VMware (NYSE:VMW) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

VMware has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VMware and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 0 10 8 0 2.44 eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60

VMware currently has a consensus price target of $174.62, indicating a potential upside of 6.80%. eGain has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 50.32%. Given eGain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eGain is more favorable than VMware.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VMware and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $11.77 billion 5.82 $2.06 billion $4.52 36.17 eGain $72.73 million 4.62 $7.21 million $0.24 45.04

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than eGain. VMware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VMware and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 17.49% 25.69% 7.47% eGain 9.16% 18.37% 7.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of VMware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VMware beats eGain on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. The company also provides networking solutions, such as VMware NSX, VMware Service-defined Firewall, VMware SD-WAN, VMware SASE, VMware vRealize Network Insight, and VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer; digital workspace solutions that comprise Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management, Access, and Horizon; and application modernization solutions, such as Tanzu Basic, standard, and advanced edition, Tanzu Application Service, and Tanzu Labs. In addition, it offers intrinsic security solutions consisting of VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint and Workload. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has strategic alliances with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; and consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

