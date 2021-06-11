Critical Survey: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) vs. CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD)

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLBY Group and CloudCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A CloudCommerce $9.74 million 2.25 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

PLBY Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CloudCommerce.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PLBY Group and CloudCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLBY Group currently has a consensus target price of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.30%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than CloudCommerce.

Profitability

This table compares PLBY Group and CloudCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group N/A N/A N/A CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PLBY Group beats CloudCommerce on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. Its flagship solution SWARM, an audience intelligence solution offers products, such as BUZZ, a behavior based market research solution; THE SWARM, an intelligent audience building solution; HIVE, a redefined geographic targeting solution; and HONEY, a reporting and visualization tool. Its solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. Additionally, the company offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services. The company was formerly known as Warp 9, Inc. and changed its name to CloudCommerce, Inc. in September 2015. CloudCommerce, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

