Croda International (LON:CRDA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 7,010 ($91.59). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 6,970 ($91.06), with a volume of 385,834 shares.
CRDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,675 ($74.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,743.52.
Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
