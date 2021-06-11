Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRON. CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $6,255,653.85. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,239,836.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,771,980 shares of company stock valued at $18,275,703. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRON opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

