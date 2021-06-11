Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.56% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,679. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $640.75 million, a PE ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

