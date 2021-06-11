Crowd Machine Price Down 8.6% This Week (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $70,623.11 and $29.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.66 or 0.00765712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00084512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

