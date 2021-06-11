Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $209.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $195.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $200.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.78.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

