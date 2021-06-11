Crowns (CWS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Crowns has a total market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.98 or 0.00021472 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.10 or 0.00753245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00084121 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,486,252 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

