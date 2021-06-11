Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CRMBQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 14,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. Crumbs Bake Shop has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
Crumbs Bake Shop Company Profile
