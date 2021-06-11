Crust Network (CRU) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.55 or 0.00120717 BTC on exchanges. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $77.83 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.09 or 0.00791449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00086219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

