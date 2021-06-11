Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells $246,311.37 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $246,311.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CYRX traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $61.16. 155,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,729. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYRX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cryoport during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.