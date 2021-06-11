Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Major Shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone Sells 500,000 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.16. 155,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,729. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $312,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

