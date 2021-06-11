Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Major Shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone Sells 500,000 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.16. 155,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,729. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
CYRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.
Cryoport Company Profile
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.
