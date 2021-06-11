Crypto Sports Market Cap Hits $684,604.81 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $684,604.81 and $1,393.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

