Cryptobuyer (XPT) Market Cap Hits $270,109.50

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $270,109.50 and $823.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.91 or 0.00753861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00084247 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.