Cryptocean (CRON) Price Up 21.6% Over Last Week

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $14.11 million and approximately $171,504.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.73 or 0.00804816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00086436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045121 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

