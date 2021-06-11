Cryptopay Reaches Market Cap of $5.37 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $3,694.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00060974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.80 or 0.00824391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00086905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00045215 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.