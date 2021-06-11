CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $503,345.34 and $164,034.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00158352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00189088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.97 or 0.01093132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,057.16 or 0.99781745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,904 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.