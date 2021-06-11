Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Culp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE CULP traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $17.35. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07. Culp has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Culp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 32.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92,867 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

