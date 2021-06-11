Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 205,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,543,604 shares.The stock last traded at $8.78 and had previously closed at $12.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

The firm has a market cap of $766.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

