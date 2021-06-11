CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Sells $420,043.36 in Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CURO Group alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,543,329.01.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64.

CURO Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 377,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,361. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $735.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 3.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.